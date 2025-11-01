Watch: Baahubali The Epic Craze Reaches Sky High, Fans Recreating Iconic Baby Scene In Theatres

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic hit the big screens on October 3. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia, the maker combined his blockbusters, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, and re-released them as one film. Soon after the first show aired, theatres turned into a fanfare with many amusingly recreating some of the film’s iconic scenes together in the halls. Videos are going viral.

Fans recreate a baby scene from Baahubali in the theatre

A video going viral on X(formerly Twitter) shows fans bringing their babies and lifting them up in the air during the iconic scene featuring Ramya Krishnan. In that scene, Ramya’s character Sivagami carries Amarendra Baahubali through the water, holding him above her head while she sacrifices herself to save him from drowning.

As the scene plays on screen, some fans can be seen raising their babies, while one clip hilariously captures a group hoisting one of their friends to recreate the moment. The audience bursts into laughter and many seen recording the playful act on their phones.

About Baahubali: The Epic

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic earned ₹1.15 crore from its Thursday premieres and an estimated ₹9.4 crore on its opening day, bringing its domestic total to ₹10.55 crore. The combined version of the franchise has a few cuts and runs for 3 hours and 44 minutes. The story follows a man named Shivudu, who learns the truth about his heritage and travels to Mahishmati to reclaim his throne and protect his people.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion remains the third-highest-grossing Indian film, surpassed only by Dangal (2016) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). Baahubali: The Epic has already become the highest-opening re-release film. Its final box office performance is yet to be seen.