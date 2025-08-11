Watch - Rana Daggubati Appears Before ED In Illegal Betting Apps Case, Gets Mobbed At Office In Hyderabad

Rana Daggubati is among the celebs who were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case relating to alleged promotion of illegal betting apps. On Monday, August 11, the actor appeared before the officials in Hyderabad after Vijay Deverakonda and Prakash Raj. The actor reached the regional office of ED at Basheerbagh around 10.30 AM. While entering the building, he was mobbed by the paparazzi. The video of the incident is going viral on the internet.

Rana Daggubati is the third celeb to appear before the ED in the betting app case

In the video shared by ANI, Rana can be seen exiting his car and entering the office when his passage was blocked by the paparazzi. The actor had to struggle to make their way inside, while his team tried their best to keep the media at bay.

Rana was issued a notice to appear on July 23, but he couldn't appear due to the filming of his next film and requested the officials to grant him an alternate date.

After him, Lakshmi Manchu is slated to appear at ED's office on August 13.