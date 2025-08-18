Watch | Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Walk Hand-in-hand At An Event In New York, Fueling Dating Rumours

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda celebrated the Independence Day event in New York. The rumoured couple received a hearty welcome as the Grand Marshals for this year's India Day Parade in Times Square. Several photos and videos from the event went viral on the internet, but what grabbed our attention was a video wherein the duo are walking hand-in-hand. They have been rumoured to be dating for years now, but remain tight-lipped on their relationship status.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's mushy moments from the India Day Parade in NY

In a video going viral on X, Rashmika and Vijay let their guard down at the 43rd India Day Parade in New York City and walked amid the crowded lane hand-in-hand. However, on spotting the camera, they withdrew their hands and interacted with fans and blew kisses.

Apart from them, there are several photos of the duo sharing an adorable moment during the event. For the event, Rashmika wore an embellished suit paired with a red, heavily embellished duppata. She accessorised her look with a choker and sported subtle makeup. Vijay, on the other hand, looked dashing in a beige coloured kurta. In the images, they can be seen laughing, talking, and happily posing for the camera.

Vijay also attended the flag hoisting ceremony at Times Square in the presence of the Consulate General and the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) Chairman. He shared a series of photos from the event and captioned it as "Celebrating Home and Indians around the world…Beautiful day, beautiful people in Times Square New York."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's rumoured love story