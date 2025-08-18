Why Did Janhvi Kapoor Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' At Dahi Handi Event On Janmashtami? Param Sundari Actress Clears The Air Amid Massive Trolling

Janhvi Kapoor was subjected to major trolling after she attended a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on August 16. Brief videos from the event went viral in which the actress could be heard yelling, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Hai’ as she struck the dahi handi with a coconut, a revered tradition of the festival. Her patriotic chant at the religious event, which was held a day after Independence Day, did not sit well with netizens, who brutally trolled her. However, taking to her Instagram account, Janhvi, who is gearing up for the release of her film, Param Sundari, issued a clarification along with the full video of what transpired.

Janhvi Kapoor shares full video from Dahi Handi event

On August 16, videos of Janhvi Kapoor yelling ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at a dahi handi celebration went viral. Netizens were quick to take to the comment section and troll her. One said, “15 August kal that didi..🤷‍♂️ Aaj Dahi handi hai, Kishan Kanhaiya ki Jay to bolti”. Another comment read, "Accha hua, Happy birthday, nahi bola". Another comment, intended to insult the actress, read, “Anpad bhare pade hai Bollywood mein bhi”.



Screengrab of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story