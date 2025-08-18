Why Did Janhvi Kapoor Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' At Dahi Handi Event On Janmashtami? Param Sundari Actress Clears The Air Amid Massive Trolling

Updated 18 August 2025 at 13:37 IST
Janhvi Kapoor was subjected to major trolling after she attended a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on August 16. Brief videos from the event went viral in which the actress could be heard yelling, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Hai’ as she struck the dahi handi with a coconut, a revered tradition of the festival. Her patriotic chant at the religious event, which was held a day after Independence Day, did not sit well with netizens, who brutally trolled her. However, taking to her Instagram account, Janhvi, who is gearing up for the release of her film, Param Sundari, issued a clarification along with the full video of what transpired.
On August 16, videos of Janhvi Kapoor yelling ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at a dahi handi celebration went viral. Netizens were quick to take to the comment section and troll her. One said, “15 August kal that didi..🤷♂️ Aaj Dahi handi hai, Kishan Kanhaiya ki Jay to bolti”. Another comment read, "Accha hua, Happy birthday, nahi bola". Another comment, intended to insult the actress, read, “Anpad bhare pade hai Bollywood mein bhi”.
Shutting down all trolls, Janhvi took to her Instagram account on August 17 to share the full video from the event. In the clip, BJP MLA Ram Kadam could be heard chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and Janhvi merely followed him. The actress shared the video along with the caption, “Just for context full video lol. Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material. (laughing emoji) Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi, roz bolungi Bharat mata ki jaiiiii. (If I didn’t say it after they did, that would’ve been a problem. And if I do say it, the video gets edited and turned into meme material. By the way, not just on Janmashtami — I’ll say Bharat Mata Ki Jai every single day).” Janhvi's clarification is now doing the rounds on social media.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 18 August 2025 at 13:37 IST