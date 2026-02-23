Wedding Of Virosh: A Look At Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Luxurious Venue

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are gearing up for their luxurious yet intimate wedding in Udaipur. The couple will tie the knot on February 26, which will be followed by a reception in Hyderabad for the stars to attend. On Sunday, the couple finally confirmed their relationship and the wedding rumours and requested fans to use "Wedding of Virosh" as the hashtag on social media. Now, as only three days are left for the couple to enter the new chapter, the security in and around their wedding venue, ITC Mementos, has been beefed up.

A look at the luxurious wedding venue of VIROSH

The property is nestled in the Aravalli Range, away from public view, making it suitable for a private wedding ceremony. The luxurious hotel houses 117 suites and villas winding up the hillside.

It also has expansive green lawns decked with frangipani, perfect for the outdoor pre-wedding festivities.

Apart from extravagant villas, suites and lawns, the hotel also has its own helipad, offering privacy to the guests.

The security at the entrance has been increased. A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram that shows the entrance of the hotel and hotel staff at attention.

Even at Udaipur airport, the security has increased for the easy movement of the celebrity couple and the guests.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda pen heartfelt note for their fans

Taking to their Instagram Stories, Rashmika and Vijay shared a post expressing happiness as they are all set to begin a new chapter in their lives. The couple shared a personal note explaining that the name wasn't inspired by planners or family traditions, but by their fans who, years ago, lovingly combined their names into "VIROSH."

The post reads, "Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH' (red heart emoticon). Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always (red heart emoji). Biggest hugs and full love (hug face and red heart emoticons)!"

All about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's reception