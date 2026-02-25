Rashmika Mandanna's Ex Fiance Rakshit Shetty's Close Friend Rishab Shetty Reacts To Her Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set marry in a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur on February 26 in the presence of family members and close friends. Their pre-wedding festivities are ongoing and Wednesday marked their haldi ceremony. The couple's nuptials will take place on Thursday and all eyes are now on their first wedding photos.

Rashmika's relationship with Vijay has often brought back focus on her broken engagement with Kannada actor and filmmaker Rakshit Shetty. They featured in Rashmika's first movie Kirik Party and soon began dating. They got engaged in 2017 but broke up the following year. Post that, Rashmika also started picking projects outside Sandalwood.

Rashmika and Vijay will marry in Udaipur on Februray 26 | Image: Instagram

As her wedding festivities are on in full swing, Kirik Party director Rishab Shetty, who not only launched Rashmika in the film industry but is also a close friend and a longtime working associate of Rakshit, was asked about the Thamma star's marriage at an event. Rishab chose to respond with a "thank you" and averted commenting directly on #ViRosh wedding.

Advertisement

Also read: Krishna Opens Up About Her Whirlwind Romance With Afghani MMA fighter

Rashmika has often faced backlash for not doing Kannada movies after her debut. When Rishab's Kantara (2022) became a huge hit, Rashmika even stated in the media that she had not seen the film. This invited immense criticism and allegations of "betrayal" on her behalf against those who launched her. However, Rashmika later clarified on the matter and things got brushed under the carpet. In the light of her wedding, her failed relationship with Rakshit has also come into focus.

Advertisement

Rashmika and Rakshit got engaged in 2017 | Image: Instagram