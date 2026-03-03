Allu Sirish-Nayanika Pre-wedding Reception: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Lead Celeb Roll Call At The Bash

Allu Sirish and Nayanika are all set to tie the knot on March 6 in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their family and close friends. Ahead of the Telugu-style wedding, the couple hosted a pre-wedding reception for all the film fraternity friends on Monday evening. The event took place at Allu Studios in Hyderabad. The bash was attended by who's who from the industry, including cousins Ram Charan and Vaishav Tej. Others who were snapped were Atlee, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, Nani and Lakshmi Manchu, among others.

Inside Allu Sirish-Nayanika's pre-wedding reception

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy were busy attending guests and looking after their well-being during Allu Sirish and Nayanika's pre-wedding reception. Several videos and photos are going viral on the internet, offering a peek inside the soon-to-be newlyweds' festivities.

For the event, Sirish opted for a white formal layered with a cream-coloured coat. Nayanika, on the other hand, looked pretty in a sequin lehenga paired with statement jewellery.

Ram Charan arrived in his black ensembles and remained barefoot owing to the 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha. It is a strict spiritual ritual requiring all-black attire, abstinence, and no footwear.

Rana Daggubati, Gopichand, Jagapati Babu and Naveen Polishetty were also seen at the event and happily posed with the soon-to-be newlyweds.

A look at Allu Sirish's Koduku ceremony

On Sunday, the Allu family hosted a Pelli Koduku ceremony at their residence, which was attended by their family and close friends, including Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Niharika Konidela and Sai Dharam Tej. It is a significant ritual on the groom's side in Telugu weddings. The ceremony began with the sacred mangala snanam, where the groom was ceremonially bathed and smeared with turmeric and sandalwood paste - symbolising purification, blessings, and the transition into married life.