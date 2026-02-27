Wedding Of Virosh: Vijay Deverakonda Adds A Regal Touch To His Ensemble With Temple Jewellery

Wedding Of Virosh: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Telugu traditions on February 26 in the presence of their family and close friends in Udaipur. The couple ditched the trend and walked the traditional path for their wedding look. The couple looked like a god and a goddess in South Indian wedding attire. What stood out was Vijay's temple jewellery from Thanos wrist band and gold belt to Kasu Mala. It became a talking point on the internet with fans gasping at the actor's groom look.

A look at Vijay Devarakonda's wedding look

The Liger actor wore an ivory dhoti paired with a vermillion Angarakha. The shawl featured intricate embroidery along the hem with temple-inspired motifs. His ensemble was designed by Anamika Khanna. He accentuated his look with temple jewellery, featuring kasu mala, snake chains, vankis to golusu to oddiyanam, making the look more traditional than mere fashion.

He wore a Thanos-looking wrist piece, which usually brides wear. He added Oddiyanam, a gold belt to his waist and two heavy necklaces - Kasu Mala and Haram. Not just this, he wore kadukkan, gold earrings and Kolusu, an anklet, looking authentic. Every piece on Vijay spoke of tradition and culture.

Kalyani Priyadarshan calls herself 'privilege' to witness Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kalyani re-shared the wedding post of the couple and penned a heartfelt note opening up about the moment when Vijay, with his back turned, waited for Rashmika with bated breath. Kalyani shared, "Today I watched the kindest girl marry her best friend. In the most breathtaking setting. As she walked toward him and he sat there. Waiting with his back turned - you could feel the weight of every step she took those slow, steady breaths and welled up eyes said everything."

She called herself lucky to be part of the wedding, "What a privilege to witness a love built with effort, respect, and deep friendship at its core." She concluded her note by congratulating the couple and showering them with love, "Congratulations to my dearest @rashmika mandanna and @thedeverakonda may this be the most beautiful beginning."

The couple's wedding will be followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, which will be attended by the who's who of the Telugu film industry.