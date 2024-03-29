×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

When Nandamuri Balakrishna Refused To Use A Dupe For Glass-breaking Scene In Legend

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in 2023 hit Bhagavanth Kesari. The actor recently revisited one of his keynote hits, Legend, on its ten-year anniversary.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Team Legend
Team Legend | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Nandamuri Balakrishna led Legend, had released in theatres on March 28, back in 2014. This year, marked the film's ten year anniversary. In lieu of the same, a celebratory success meet was held by the makers, attended by Nandamuri Balakrishna, director Boyapati Srinu as well as leading lady Sonal Chauhan. Incidentally, Sonal was in Switzerland for some work-related commitments - she flew back into India solely to attend the event.

Advertisement

Nandamuri Balakrishna reflects on how he found the courage to perform his own stunts


Nandamuri Balakrishna credited his zeal to becoming a worthy action hero, to actor Jagapathi Babu's early work. The event saw the actor reminisce about how he insisted on performing a particularly daring stunt, even when director Srinu was rather persistent about using a dupe.

Advertisement


He said, “I need to especially thank Jagapathi Babu. He started his career as a hero and started doing different characters, after Legend. I did the glass-breaking scene with a horse in the movie without a dupe. Although Boyapati wanted to use a dupe. I said no and did it on my own. I always treat my every movie as the first one.”

Advertisement

Boyapati Srinu reflects on his hattrick with Nandamuri Balakrishna


For the unversed, Boyapati Srinu and Nandamuri Balakrishna have collaborated on three films. Besides Legend, these films are Simha (2010) and Akhanda (2021). The event saw Srinu insinuate how the actor-director duo were very much up to work with each other again.

Advertisement


He said, "The film Legend ran for 3 years. The 3 films in our combination - Simha, Legend, and Akhanda broke many records. If a movie becomes a hit, our responsibility will be increased for the next movie. We will work with more responsibility for our next movie. Simha will soon complete 15 years". Separately, Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently filming for NBK109.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Solar Eclipse 2024: New Technology to Enable the Blind To 'Hear' and 'Feel' Event

accessible

a minute ago
Cash and liquor worth around Rs 62.42 crore seized in Karnataka

Cash Seized in Karnataka

6 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

10 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli

Kohli and Gambhir

12 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Indian Navy Anti Piracy

21 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve

Powell on Inflation

21 minutes ago
Shots fired at private university in Noida, 2 students arrested

Students Indulge in Brawl

25 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

28 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lowest Level of Mindset &

28 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Movies RC Rejected

30 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

UAE eyes european energy

32 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Powell's expectation

37 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia’s Viral Video

38 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

38 minutes ago
Massive Fire Breaks Out in a Tyre Warehouse in Jamshedpur

Fire Engulfs Tyre Factory

39 minutes ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

41 minutes ago
Passengers Evacuated From Flight In US

Frontier Airlines

42 minutes ago
former dsp shailendra singh revealed criminal activity of Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News6 hours ago

  3. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World9 hours ago

  4. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News9 hours ago

  5. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo