The Nandamuri Balakrishna led Legend, had released in theatres on March 28, back in 2014. This year, marked the film's ten year anniversary. In lieu of the same, a celebratory success meet was held by the makers, attended by Nandamuri Balakrishna, director Boyapati Srinu as well as leading lady Sonal Chauhan. Incidentally, Sonal was in Switzerland for some work-related commitments - she flew back into India solely to attend the event.

Nandamuri Balakrishna reflects on how he found the courage to perform his own stunts



Nandamuri Balakrishna credited his zeal to becoming a worthy action hero, to actor Jagapathi Babu's early work. The event saw the actor reminisce about how he insisted on performing a particularly daring stunt, even when director Srinu was rather persistent about using a dupe.

He said, “I need to especially thank Jagapathi Babu. He started his career as a hero and started doing different characters, after Legend. I did the glass-breaking scene with a horse in the movie without a dupe. Although Boyapati wanted to use a dupe. I said no and did it on my own. I always treat my every movie as the first one.”

Boyapati Srinu reflects on his hattrick with Nandamuri Balakrishna



For the unversed, Boyapati Srinu and Nandamuri Balakrishna have collaborated on three films. Besides Legend, these films are Simha (2010) and Akhanda (2021). The event saw Srinu insinuate how the actor-director duo were very much up to work with each other again.

He said, "The film Legend ran for 3 years. The 3 films in our combination - Simha, Legend, and Akhanda broke many records. If a movie becomes a hit, our responsibility will be increased for the next movie. We will work with more responsibility for our next movie. Simha will soon complete 15 years". Separately, Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently filming for NBK109.