Updated February 7th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Akhanda 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna To Reunite With Boyapati Sreenu For The 4th Time?

Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya has reportedly joined hands with Boyapati Sreenu for his next project. This film will mark their fourth film together.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Balayya and Boyapati
Balayya and Boyapati | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya has reportedly joined hands with Boyapati Sreenu for his next project. Boyapati and Balayya are considered a dynamic duo as none of their films together have failed at the box office. Their film Akhanda also emerged as a box office success after its release on December 2, 2021.

 

Boyapati to direct Akhanda 2 featuring Balayya?

As per media reports, Boyapati and Nandamuri Balakrishna have reunited once again for the sequel of Akhanda. The film Akhanda 2 is currently in the works and will be announced shortly. The film will be bankrolled by Geetha Arts. A social media user wrote, "#Akhanda2 is in the works. Boyapati and Balayya will reunite again. Geetha Arts will bankroll it. The film will be launched shortly."

Earlier, it was reported that Boyapati Sreenu was going to join hands with Allu Arjun for his next. The duo had earlier collaborated in the film titled Sarrainodu, which turned out to be a massive success. However, with new reports, it can be assumed that Allu Arjun has been replaced by Nandamuri Balakrishna as the Pushpa star has projects lined up for three years. Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for his film titled Pushpa 2: The Rise.

In how many films Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati have worked?

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu's collaboration began with the blockbuster film Simha in 2010. Legend was their second film together. Akhanda completed the hat-trick success.  Boyapati Srinu and Balakrishna's fourth film may begin its production in 2024.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

