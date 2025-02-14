When Vishwak Sen Was Mocked Over His Depression, Called 'Pagal Sen': You F***...

Telugu actor Vishwak Sen is currently grabbing headline not for his films but for another reason. An old video has resurfaced on internet in which a heated exchange between him and a news anchor took place.

Vishwak Sen’s war of words with news anchor caught on camera, fans react

The viral clip is from 2022 where Vishwak Sen appeared on the channel to promote his film. It all began when the anchor referred the actor as ‘depressed’ and ‘Paagal Sen’. Sen, then immediately hits back at her saying she doesn’t have the right to attack me personally. You better mind your tongue and not call me the depressed or Paagal Sen. You understand?”. The anchor countered back saying he can get back at the studio. Vishwak replies before getting up and leaving the studio, ““Who the hell are you to tell me to get out?"

The tense exchange between the duo happens when the anchor asked the actor to leave the studio after a disagreement. Netizens took to comment section and condemned the anchor for being rude to him. One user wrote, “Her attitude oh ho as she is the PM”. Another user wrote, “You invite a guest and insult a guest, this is not what any one should do”. “old him to get out and he's supposed to be the bad guy?”, wrote the third user.

All about Vishwak Sen and his past controversies

Vishwak Sen is an actor, director and screenwriter who works in Telugu cinema predominantly. He made his debut as actor in 2017 with film Vellipomakey. He then made his debut as a director with 2019 film Falaknuma Das.

File photo of Vishwak Sen | Source: IMDb