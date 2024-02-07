Advertisement

Ram Charan's Game Changer has been in the making since 2021 and it's been over two years, the makers are yet to announce the film wrap. Amid the reports of release date, a buzz has been doing the rounds regarding the next schedule of the film. The political thriller also stars Kiara Advani in the lead.

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer update

According to a report in 123telugu.com, the makers are set to kick-start the next schedule of the film in February. The report suggests that the film is set to commence on February 15 with an official announcement from the makers expected soon. It seems the film will be shooting the final scenes as the climax scene was wrapped in May 2023, followed by an action sequence in December 2023.

Game Changer to release in September?

As per a 123Telugu report, producer Dil Raju had initially hinted at September 2024 as the timeframe for the release of Game Changer. With the shoot for the film inching closer to completion, the report adds how the team is gearing up for an official announcement for the film's release. Reports have been suggesting that the film has been getting delayed because of Indian 2, Shankar's other big-budget film starring Kamal Haasan.

If reports are to be believed, the makers of Indian 2 filed a suit against the director alleging he cannot direct other projects prior to completing the shoot for the Kamal Haasan starrer. The issue came to be resolved amicably with the director now simultaneously working on Game Changer and Indian 2.

Advertisement

More about Game Changer

The film marks Shankra's Telegu directorial debut. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in supporting roles. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by Thaman S with cinematography and editing by Tirru and Shameer Muhammed respectively.