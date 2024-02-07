Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

SSE Director 'Incredibly Moved' By Fan's Theory About THIS Scene In Movie

After SSE Side B's OTT debut on Prime Video, Hemanth reacted to a social media user who noticed something very significant and unique about film's score.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B
Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B | Image:X
Director Hemanth Rao's Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A and B were two of the most critically and commercially acclaimed films, whose popularity were not just limited to the Kannada industry but crossed borders. After SSE Side B's OTT debut on Prime Video, Hemanth reacted to a social media user who noticed something very significant and unique about one of the film's scenes.

SSE Side B features special background score

Charan Raj has scored the music for Rakshit Shetty starrer Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. The film's background score has also earned immense praise. Sharing a post on social media, a movie watcher said that the director had used a male kauai bird song as background score for one of the sequences in the movie, featuring Manu's emotional side in the climax scene.

Confirming the same, Hemanth Rao asserted that the X user's observation was correct. He also noted that the instance he heard the sound, he knew he would use it in his film. The resultant struck the right cord with the audience and elicited the right reaction from the fans.

Hemanth's reaction to SSE fan on social media

Confirming the fan's guess about the use of extinct bird's sound in the movie, Hemanth wrote, "I can't believe someone picked up on this. Only one other person till now has identified the sound, Gautham from Charan's music team. I had read about these group of scientists who went around capturing the last sounds of animals going extinct. I was incredibly moved when I heard the male kauai bird song. I  knew instantly I'd be using it for this sequence."

He added, "Thanks, your observation made my day. I do a lot of things like this just cause it fits for 'me'. I'm perfectly ok with nobody getting it. It's inconsequential in the larger scenes of things, but to know it came across..wow (sic)."

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

