Who Is Sai Abhyankkar? 20-Year-Old Composer Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya45, Also Bags Atlee-Allu Arjun's Film

Who Is The 20-Year-Old Composer Who Replaced Rahman In Suriya45? | Image: X

Young singer Sai Abhyankkar is making headlines after bagging some of the biggest projects in the making in Tollywood. The 20-year-old singer recently announced that he will be scoring music for upcoming biggies like Benz and Suriya 45 and there is a strong speculations that he might have gotten the opportunity to compose for Atlee’s next directorial, starring Allu Arjun as well. Amid this, let us know more about the viral composer who replaced AR Rahman in the RJ Balaji-led upcoming project.

Who is Sai Abhyankkar?

Sai Abhyankkar is the son of acclaimed singers Ekambaresh Lakshmi Narayanan, also known as Tippu, and Harini. His sister, Sai Smriti, is also a well-known singer.

He grew up in the Virugambakkam area of Chennai. He completed his schooling at the DAV Group of Schools in the city and later earned a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli.

At 20, Sai made his debut in 2024 with his independent single Katchi Sera, composed for Think Indie. The track quickly went viral worldwide and became the most searched song of the year.

Following this, he released another hit independent track Aasa Kooda, featuring Preity Mukundhan. It also went viral on social media, getting over 200 million views globally.

On the same day, Sai signed his first film project, Benz, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. With this, he became the third composer to join the successful LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

Soon after, he replaced legendary composer A.R. Rahman in the upcoming RJ Balaji-led film Suriya45, starring Suriya in the lead role.

Why Sai Abhyankkar is trending?

In January 2025, he launched a new music video called Sithira Puthiri, featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary. The song quickly went viral.