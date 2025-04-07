Sikandar Box Office Office Collection Day 9 (Early Estimates): Salman Starrer Hits Lowest Single-Day Biz, Earns Just ₹85 Lakh

Updated April 7th 2025, 17:20 IST
Sikandar Box Office Office Collection Day 9 (Early Estimates): Salman Khan's Sikandar is struggling to hold up at the box office. The single-day big on Monday is looking to touch the lowest ever for the film since its release on March 30 on the occasion of Eid. Sikandar finally hit the ₹100 crore mark on Sunday, but the biz has been disappointing, to say the least. Salman's fans have been trolling the movie for its "weak plot" and his "zero effort" performance.
Sikandar opened well on the occasion of Eid weekend but way below what Salmans' films usually earn at the box office. It's day-wise biz till now is as follows:
Day 1 (1st Sunday) -- ₹ 26 crore
Day 2 (1st Monday) -- ₹ 29 crore
Day 3 (1st Tuesday) -- ₹19.5 crore
Day 4 (1st Wednesday) -- ₹ 9.75 crore
Day 5 (1st Thursday) -- ₹ 6 crore
Day 6 (1st Friday) -- ₹3.5 crore
Day 7 (1st Saturday) -- ₹4 crore
Day 8 (2nd Sunday) --₹4.84 crore
Sikandar has collected ₹85 lakh on its 9th day (by 5 pm), taking its total to ₹103.43 crore after its second weekend. Flop verdict has already been attached to the movie.
Amid his latest Sikandar flopping at the box office, Salman Khan reportedly met his disappointed fans and assured them about doing better movies in the future. According to Bollywood Hungama, issues like poor marketing and the leak before its release have also been discussed.
Salman was reportedly also made aware of negative hashtags like 'Salman Do Better Movies' and 'Salman Listen To Your Fans' trended by his fans so that he actually pays heed to them.
Published April 7th 2025, 17:20 IST