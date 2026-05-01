The Devil Wears Prada 2 Vs Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 1: Hollywood Sequel Crushes Aamir Khan-backed Hindi Film On May Day

Among the crowded May 1 releases were the Bollywood movie Ek Din and Hollywood's much-anticipated release The Devil Wears Prada 2. In a rare occurrence, the domestic audience chose the Hollywood flick over the Hindi release on the opening day. However, despite the partial holiday on account of Labour Day, the collection of both movies remains insipid.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 off to a fashionable start in India

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of the most anticipated Hollywood movies of the year. With the main cast reprising their roles, the trailers of the movie were well received, even in India. Social media is abuzz with the positive reviews of the drama.

The fashion-forward movie minted ₹₹2.72 Crore in India on the first day of release, at the time of publishing. However, the demand for the movie is high, and reports suggest that some theatres might add a late-night show for the Hollywood drama. In that case, the first-day collection might see a slight uptick from the late-night shows. The sequel reunites original cast members Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, along with director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna. New additions to the cast include Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu and B. J. Novak.



Also Read: Stanley Tucci And Emily Blunt Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

Ek Din disappoints at the box office

Despite being backed by Aamir Khan and the advanced booking collection opening more than a month in advance, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's starrer failed to impress fans. The movie opened to lukewarm reviews and criticisms of the actor's performances and the slow narration. The film is also said to be a remake of the Korean movie One Day, which is already massively popular.

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As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, Ek Din minted ₹0.71 Cr. The collection might cross ₹1 crore from the late-night shows. Ek Din marks Junaid Khan's third major project as a leading actor. It will also mark Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut. Produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film is directed by Sunil Pandey.