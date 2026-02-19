The Kerala Story 2 Director's Sharp Retort To CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Every Minute, Every Scene in the Film Is Fact-based | Image: X

Ahead of the release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticised the film, saying it is meant to spread “hate about the state.” On Wednesday, Vijayan released a statement warning that the sequel to 2023 Kerala Story could undermine Kerala’s tradition of religious harmony, which he described as fundamental to the state’s identity. Now, director Kamakhya Narayan Singh issues a stinging response to the CM's remark, shared exclusively on Republic.

The Kerala Story 2 director fires back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, has retorted to the Kerala Chief Minister's 'fabricated narrative' remark.

Kerala Story 2 director told Republic, “It’s a fact-based film, sir has to check the facts. In the Kerala Story 1, we have shown a lot of girls from Kerala. He should go and meet them.” He added, “Kerala Story 2 is about the trap of love jihad that is spreading all over the country; we are portraying that.”

He continued, "There are not 'some' facts. Everything shown in the film is based on facts and real incidents. Every scene shown in The Kerala Story 2 is a fact. To make it in one story, we have taken many stories. But every minute, every scene in the film is a reality and fact-based."

Replying to the strong opposition from the Kerala CM, Kamakhya Narayan Singh said, "If the Sangh Pariwar has the ideology to save this nation and talk about the national integrity, is it wrong? Let's not demean the Sangh Pariwar. But, about The Kerala Story, everything is right and true. That is why we are making the film. What is the need to connect every fact to Sangh Pariwar? The truth won't change if you close your eyes. My humble request to the Chief Minister of Kerala is to see the newspaper to know what is happening in the country. He should see it."

What does Kerala CM say about The Kerala Story 2?

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted on X(forermly twitter) earlier today, sharing his disappointment over The Kerala Story 2 and saying it tries to demonise the state’s "secular fabric". He urged that the film should be examined with "utmost gravity".

His post stated, "The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film The Kerala Story should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt."

He added, "It is shocking how fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass, while critical expressions of art get gagged. We must stand united against these attempts to paint our land of harmony as a hub of terror. The truth shall always prevail."