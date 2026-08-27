The Revolutionaries Trailer Out: Nikkhil Advani brings Sanjeev Sanyal’s Story of India’s Fearless Freedom Fighters to Screen

Prime Video has released the official trailer for The Revolutionaries, its upcoming Hindi original period series created and directed by Nikkhil Advani. The high-octane drama, inspired by true events from India’s freedom struggle, is set to premiere worldwide on September 11, 2026.

The trailer offers a gripping glimpse into the story of four young revolutionaries who choose the path of armed resistance against British colonial rule. It stars Bhuvan Bam as Rash Behari Bose, Rohit Saraf as Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Gurfateh Pirzada as Bagha Jatin, and Pratibha Ranta as Pratibha Lahiri. Jason Shah appears as the formidable General Dyer, who relentlessly pursues them, with supporting roles by Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Set in the decades after the 1857 Revolt, the series follows these young Indians as they unite in their rebellion against the colonisers. The trailer highlights intense action sequences, chases, confrontations, and the deep bonds of friendship, conviction, and sacrifice that define their fight. Themes of youth-driven courage and the high personal cost of challenging the British Raj take centre stage, presenting a story of heroes willing to risk everything for a freedom they may never live to see.

Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment, the series is written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang, and Rutvi Mehta. It will stream in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali, plus English and other international subtitles, across India and more than 240 countries and territories.

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Inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal’s Bestseller

The Revolutionaries draws from economist and author Sanjeev Sanyal’s 2023 non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom (HarperCollins India). The book challenges the dominant narrative that focuses almost exclusively on the non-violent movement led by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress. Sanyal argues that a sustained, organised armed revolutionary struggle ran in parallel for over half a century and played a crucial role in forcing the British to leave India.

The work highlights a network of revolutionaries, including the heroes of India's freedom struggle -- Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, and Subhas Chandra Bose -- as well as lesser-celebrated ones such as Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, and others, who operated through interconnected cells across India and abroad (in Europe, Asia, and the United States). It portrays their efforts not as isolated acts of individual heroism but as a coordinated movement involving ideology, planning, and challenges to the British Raj.

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Sanyal’s account brings to life the courage, intrigue, setbacks, and sacrifices of these fighters, framing their story as an essential, often overlooked chapter in India’s path to independence. The series adapts elements of this historical perspective into a character-driven action drama, aiming to spotlight these young revolutionaries and their contributions for a contemporary audience.