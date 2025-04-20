Ground Zero, Phule, The Accountant 2, Thudarum, Ne Zha 2 And More Movies Releasing Next Week In Theatres | Full List

Some much-awaited Bollywood, South cinema and Hollywood will hit the big screens in the coming week (April 21-27). While this week's Hindi title Kesari: Chapter 2 and Jaat, which released the week before that, are doing well during the Good Friday and Easter weekend, more movies are set to vie for viewers' attention.

Check out the list below.

Phule

Phule has been mired in controversy over its alleged depiction of Brahmin community. The film is based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, whose roles will be essayed by Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa respectively. It was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on April 11, but will now release on April 25.

Phule is directed by Ananth Mahadevan | Image: IMDb

The Accountant 2

The power-packed duo of Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal will headline the crime thriller The Accountant 2, directed by Gavin O'Connor. Affleck and Bernthal will reprise their roles as Christian Wolff and Braxton respectively. The movie will release on April 25.

The Accountant is an action thriller film | Image: X

Until Dawn

Until Dawn is a survival horror film derived from the 2015 video game Until Dawn. It is directed by David F Sandberg​​​ and features Ella Rubin and Michael Cimino in the leading roles. Its theatrical debut will clash with The Accountant 2.

A still from thriller film Until Dawn | Image: X

Thudarum

After the success of L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal is all set to bring his new film Thudarum to the viewers. The family drama directed by Tharun Moorthy and also starring Shobana is slated to hit the big screens on April 25.

Ne Zha 2

The highest-grossing animation film of all time, Chinese feature Ne Zha 2 will release on April 25 in India. Ne Zha 2 is also based on a Chinese mythological figure, the protective deity Ne Zha. The film's script is based on a popular 17th-century Chinese novel, The Investiture of the Gods, which is one of the first major literary works to feature deities and demons in Taoism and Buddhism, as per China Daily.

Ne Zha 2 is a Chinese animation film | Image: X

Ground Zero

Ground Zero is fronted by Emraan Hashmi and Sai Tamhankar. The action thriller chronicles the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey (played by Emraan), who led the operation to track the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Parliament and Akshardham Temple. The film will release on April 25.

Devmanus