Theatre Ceiling Collapses During Mahavatar Narsimha Screening In Guwahati, Back-to-back Accidents At Multiplexes Raise Safety Concerns

Multiple false ceiling collapse cases of theatres have made headlines in the past few months. In the most recent incident, Mahavatar Narsimha screening in PVR theatre in Guwahati’s City Centre Mall turned tragic when the false ceiling suddenly dropped on viewers. The incident left three people injured, including children. Shocking visuals from inside the theatre have gone viral on social media, sparking serious safety concerns. A similar case was reported earlier in June during a screening of Kuberaa in Telangana.

Movie watch turns horrifying for Mahavatar Narsimha viewers

The incident happened on Sunday night, August 3, during the screening of Mahavatar Narsimha at PVR in Guwahati. As the audience watched the film, part of the false ceiling suddenly collapsed, shocking everyone present. Reports say three people, including children, sustained injuries. The screening was stopped immediately, and the injured rushed for first aid. Theatre staff quickly helped evacuate everyone safely.

Viral visuals shared on X show shattered glass and broken pieces of the ceiling scattered across the theatre. In the video, many can be seen leaving their seats and gathering near the aisle in confusion.

Authorities have shut the venue for inspection. Officials have launched an investigation to examine the theatre's safety measures and identify the cause of the collapse.

Kuberaa screening ceiling collapse incident

Earlier, a video surfaced on June 26, showing a part of the ceiling of Mukund theatre in Telangana dropping while a show of Kuberaa was ongoing. The incident reportedly took place at night, and several people sustained major injuries during the premiere. As per M9 News, the audience members got into a scuffle with the theatre owner over negligence.

As per reports, those injured in the unfortunate incident were rushed to the nearby hospital. No major casualties have been reported in the accident.