Theatrical Releases This Week: Anthony, Iron Lung, Kissa Court Kachehari Ka, Solo Mio, And More To Watch
This week, there is no big release scheduled, but many regional releases. Here's a list of new movies you can watch in the cinema halls.
Theatrical Releases This Week: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge is set to release this Eid and is expected to bring audiences back to cinemas. Meanwhile, with no major releases scheduled a week before it, several regional films are aiming to attract and connect with viewers. Check out the full list.
Iron Lung
The indie film Iron Lung, created by YouTuber Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach, will release in Indian cinemas this March. The sci-fi horror film adapts the 2022 video game developed by David Szymanski.
Release Date: March 13
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover is an emotional contemporary romance that follows Kenna Rowan, a mother who seeks redemption after spending five years in prison for a tragic accident that killed her boyfriend. After her release, she returns to her hometown and tries to reunite with her daughter. However, the local community strongly resists her return.
Release Date: March 13
Solo Mio
Solo Mio is a romantic comedy film that stars Kevin James as Matt. In the story, Matt travels to Rome alone for his honeymoon after his partner leaves him at the altar.
Release Date: March 13
Kissa Court Kachehari Ka
Kissa Court Kacheri Ka is a courtroom drama that shows the human side and challenges of the Indian judicial system. Directed by Rajneesh Jaiswal, the film stars Rajesh Sharma and Brijendra Kala. Set in Meerut, it explores the difference between justice and a verdict.
Release Date: March 13
Anthony
Anthony is a Tamil-language drama film starring Kayal Vincent, T.J. Bhanu, and Aruldoss. Sukirthan Christhuraja and Jenosan Rajeswar directed the film. The story follows a former fisherman who searches for peace in his life.
Release Date: March 13
Police Family
Police Family is a Tamil-language crime thriller built around a revenge story. The plot begins in Madurai after a gangster’s son dies following a police beating. Balu directs the film, while Saravanan and Raja Malaisamy play the lead roles. The film has a running time of 2 hours and 5 minutes.
Release Date: March 13
