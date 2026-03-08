Theatrical Releases This Week: Anthony, Iron Lung, Kissa Court Kachehari Ka, Solo Mio, And More To Watch

Theatrical Releases This Week: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge is set to release this Eid and is expected to bring audiences back to cinemas. Meanwhile, with no major releases scheduled a week before it, several regional films are aiming to attract and connect with viewers. Check out the full list.

Iron Lung

The indie film Iron Lung, created by YouTuber Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach, will release in Indian cinemas this March. The sci-fi horror film adapts the 2022 video game developed by David Szymanski.

Release Date: March 13

Reminders of Him

Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover is an emotional contemporary romance that follows Kenna Rowan, a mother who seeks redemption after spending five years in prison for a tragic accident that killed her boyfriend. After her release, she returns to her hometown and tries to reunite with her daughter. However, the local community strongly resists her return.

Advertisement

Release Date: March 13

Solo Mio

Solo Mio is a romantic comedy film that stars Kevin James as Matt. In the story, Matt travels to Rome alone for his honeymoon after his partner leaves him at the altar.

Advertisement

Release Date: March 13

Kissa Court Kachehari Ka

Kissa Court Kacheri Ka is a courtroom drama that shows the human side and challenges of the Indian judicial system. Directed by Rajneesh Jaiswal, the film stars Rajesh Sharma and Brijendra Kala. Set in Meerut, it explores the difference between justice and a verdict.

Release Date: March 13

Anthony

Anthony is a Tamil-language drama film starring Kayal Vincent, T.J. Bhanu, and Aruldoss. Sukirthan Christhuraja and Jenosan Rajeswar directed the film. The story follows a former fisherman who searches for peace in his life.

Release Date: March 13

Police Family

Police Family is a Tamil-language crime thriller built around a revenge story. The plot begins in Madurai after a gangster’s son dies following a police beating. Balu directs the film, while Saravanan and Raja Malaisamy play the lead roles. The film has a running time of 2 hours and 5 minutes.