Meet 'Dhurandhar' Rapper Reble Aka Daiaphi Lamare From Meghalaya Who Spit Fire With Her Verses In Ranveer Singh Starrer

The music of Dhurandhar has made a special place in the hearts of fans. From trending recreations of iconic tracks like Na To Karvan Ki Talash Hai and Na De Dil Pardesi Nu to originals like Ez-Ez and Shararat, the soundtrack of Dhurandhar, created by Sashshwat Sachdev, is as viral as the movie. Apart from Hanumankind's rap verses, another Indian artist's rap vocals have earned praised from music lovers. Interestingly, the rapper hails from Meghalaya and is credited in three songs in Dhurandhar album.

Reble rap verses in Dhurandhar add new, punchy twist to classics

Reble's rap features in Move - Yeh Ishq Ishq song, that cleverly blends high octane and punchy beats with Sonu Nigam's Qawwali. Run Down The City - Monica, is also a mix of old and modern tracks and Reble's rap verse stands out and adds energy to the peppy and upbeat song. In Naal Nachna, Reble's jugalbandi or duet with Qawwali style vocals of Afsana Khan is a total banger and a mood setter.

Who is Reble?

Before absolutely killing it with her edgy lyrics and powerful vocals in Dhurandhar tracks, Reble also featured in the soundtrack of the Malayalam blockbuster Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra (2025). This movie also earned widespread praise for its soundtrack and music design by Jakes Bejoy. Reble's real name is Daiaphi Lamare. In an interview, the 22-year-old artist said that she wanted to make music in a movie, but wanted it to be a "cool one". Lokah turned out to be the first mainstream film project for her and it became the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

Born in Nangbah, West Jaintia Hills, Reble began rapping at the age of 11. “There was a lot of struggle growing up, and I think that was an inspiration for me to have an outlet and that’s how I started rapping," she said about her early beginnings and the initial motivations that drove her towards making music. Among foreign artists, she cited Eminem, The Notorious BIG, Kanye West and André 3000 as her inspirations. In India, she loves the work of Hanumankind, Chaar Diwaari and Yashraj.

Reble began her professional musical journey in 2018 with the band Symphonic Movement. In 2019, she assumed the identity of Reble and released her first single Bad. Her other tracks are Reasons and Manifest. Her hit collab songs are Terror, Set It Off, Kill Switch, East India Cypher and New Riot.

Reble breaks down her writing process