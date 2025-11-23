Theatrical Releases This Week: Tere Ishk Mein, Gustaakh Ishq, Revolver Rita, Andhra King Taluka, Zootopia 2 And More Movies To Watch

Theatrical Releases This Week: While some good movies are already running in cinema halls, a fresh list of releases, featuring Hindi, Hollywood and regional titles, are arriving on the big screens. Know the major movie debuting theatrically this coming Friday and plan a day out in advance with you family and friends.

Tere Ishk Mein

The high intensity romantic drama features the new pair of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Directed by Aanand L Rai, who has earlier made Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re with Dhanush, Tere Ishk Mein could be a game changer at the box office amid high anticipation from the fans.

Gustaakh Ishq

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma feature in the romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq. In the movie, Nawabuddin (Vijay) seeks to learn shayari poetry from Urdu poet Ajiz (Naseeruddin Shah). He meets Ajiz's daughter (Fatima) and their romance blossoms. They share poetry and tea until misunderstandings drive them apart. The fresh pairing of Vijay and Fatima is a factor that will reel in audiences.

Revolver Rita

Keerty Suresh features in the leading role in the crime drama Revolver Rita. However, the actress is expected to bring her signature charm and humour to the tense narrative, making things enjoyable on the big screens.

Seventeen World Tour In Japan

The K-pop band is all set to perform in Japan as part of its ongoing world tour. The concert will be live streamed across cinema halls. For fans of K-pop, Seventeen's concert will certainly be a once-in-a-lifetime viewing experience.

Seventeen's concert in Japan will be live streamed worldwide in cinema halls | Image: X

Kaisi Yeh Paheli

The movie stars Sukant Goel, Sadhana Singh and Rajit Kapoor in the lead roles. Set in a quaint hill town in northeast India, a lonely mother tries to connect with her disrespectful policeman son by helping him solve a murder. While the promotions have been limited, writer-director Ananyabrata Chakravorty's Kaisi Yeh Paheli certainly looks like one for the cinemas.

Zootopia 2

In the animation feature Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Zootopia 2 promises to be a joyride and is meant for family audiences, including kids. The Hindi version will see Shraddha Kapoor voicing one of the key characters.

Andhra King Taluka

Andhra King Taluka is a Telugu-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. The film stars Ram Pothineni, Upendra and Bhagyashri Borse. Described as "biopic of a fan", the movie stars Ram Pothineni and Upendra.

Khaidu

This film is a suspense drama featuring four characters navigating complex human relationships, highlighting how emotions can lead to significant actions.

Eternity

In Eternity, Elizabeth Olsen stars as Joan, a woman who has been married to her husband Larry (Miles Teller) for 65 years when they die one after the other and wake up in a kind of purgatory where they look young again.