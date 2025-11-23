OTT Releases This Week: Stranger Things 5 Vol 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Aaryan, The Pet Detective, Raktabeej 2 And More Titles To Stream

Check out what to watch on OTT this week | Image: Republic

OTT Releases This Week: Some interesting Indian and international titles are making their way to streaming this week. From the much-awaited fifth and final season of Netflix hit Stranger Things to the latest Bollywood release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and regional titles, there's a lot on offer for viewers planning a quiet and relaxed week at home. Here's every new title set to land on digital this week (November 24-30).

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (Hindi)

Rishab Shetty starrer folk thriller has been streaming on Prime Video for a few weeks. But the Kannada blockbuster hit's Hindi version will arrive on the platform on November 27.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf starrer rom-com is expected to stream from November 27. The official streaming date will be announced next week.

Where to watch: Netflix

Aaryan

Tamil crime thriller Aaryan stars Vishnu Vishal and Selvaraghavan. While it had an underwhelming run in cinema halls, it will look to find a new lease of life on streaming from November 28. The movie will premiere in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Pet Detective

The Pet Detective is a crime thriller directed by Praneesh Vijayan. The Malayalam movie follows a missing pet's case that eventually uncovers a international smuggling racket. Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinayakan, Major Ravi and others star in it. This movie will stream from November 28.

Where to watch: Zee5





Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1

The beloved Netflix series is now in its final chapter. The latest and final season will stream in two parts, with Part 1 to begin streaming from November 26. Part 2 will stream on Christmast this year, followed by the show finale on New Year's eve.

Where to watch: Netflix

Born Hungry

Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich’s documentary Born Hungry, backed by Priyanka Chopra, is set to premiere on November 28. It is based on the real-life story of Sash Simpson, a celebrity chef who battled severe poverty before being adopted by a Canadian couple.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Jingle Bell Heist

The crime caper stars Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells in the leading roles. The play small-time thieves who have their eyes set on robbing the same store in London. This movie will stream from November 26 and promises to be a mix of laughter and thrills.

Where to watch: Netflix

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

This is the fifth special of comedian Kevin Hart for Netflix. In this performance, Hart employs his signature high-energy storytelling to reflect on the "trials and triumphs" of life in his forties. The comedian will touch upon aging, midlife mishaps and family dynamics in his latest comedy special set to stream from November 24.

Where to watch: Netflix

Raktabeej 2

This Bengali political thriller stars Seema Biswas and Mimi Chakraborty in the leading roles. In it, an elite counter-terrorism unit races against time to stop mysterious leader Munir Alam from orchestrating chaos between India and Bangladesh. The movie will stream from November 28.

Where to watch: Zee5

Bel Air season 4

This show is focused on a street-smart young man who goes to live with his wealthy relatives. How his life takes a turn is depicted through his experiences. The fourth and final season of the show will premiere on November 25.