Theatrical Releases This Week: Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Operation Padma, Euphoria And More

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing this week in the theatres. While major Bollywood releases like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! and Vadh 2 are set to clash, several films from different genres are set to entertain movie buffs in the coming days. From Erracheera to Lagan Laagii Re, here’s the complete release schedule.

Movies releasing in the theatre this week

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

The popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is getting the big screen treatment, with Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre and Vidisha Srivastava reprising their roles as Vibhuti, Tiwari, Angoori and Anita respectively in the movie adaptation. The trailer of the comedy film has been well received and the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain team has also added Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) and more into the mix.

Release Date: February 6

Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past

Release Date: February 6

Euphoria

Release Date: February 6

Erracheera

Release Date: February 6

Vadh 2

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta star in the sequel to their critically acclaimed 2022 mystery thriller Vadh. The first film followed the murder of a loan shark and the cover up of the crime by Sanjay and Neena's characters. In the thematically similar sequel, the lead pair returns, but as different characters. The ensemble cast also includes Kumud Mishra, Shilpa Shukla and Yogita Bihani.

Release Date: February 6

Operation Padma

Release Date: February 6

Lagnacha Shot

Release Date: February 6

Lagan Laagii Re

Release Date: February 6

Karikaada