Updated 1 February 2026 at 14:54 IST
Theatrical Releases This Week: Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Operation Padma, Euphoria And More
From Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! and Vadh 2 to Haunted 3D Ghosts of the Past, check out the complete list of movies releasing in the theatres this week.
Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing this week in the theatres. While major Bollywood releases like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! and Vadh 2 are set to clash, several films from different genres are set to entertain movie buffs in the coming days. From Erracheera to Lagan Laagii Re, here’s the complete release schedule.
Movies releasing in the theatre this week
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!
The popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is getting the big screen treatment, with Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre and Vidisha Srivastava reprising their roles as Vibhuti, Tiwari, Angoori and Anita respectively in the movie adaptation. The trailer of the comedy film has been well received and the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain team has also added Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) and more into the mix.
Release Date: February 6
Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past
Release Date: February 6
Euphoria
Release Date: February 6
Erracheera
Release Date: February 6
Vadh 2
Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta star in the sequel to their critically acclaimed 2022 mystery thriller Vadh. The first film followed the murder of a loan shark and the cover up of the crime by Sanjay and Neena's characters. In the thematically similar sequel, the lead pair returns, but as different characters. The ensemble cast also includes Kumud Mishra, Shilpa Shukla and Yogita Bihani.
Release Date: February 6
Operation Padma
Release Date: February 6
Lagnacha Shot
Release Date: February 6
Lagan Laagii Re
Release Date: February 6
Karikaada
Release Date: February 6
Published On: 1 February 2026 at 14:50 IST