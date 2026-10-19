Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Produced Before Kota Judge, Granted 48-Hour Transit Remand To Mumbai Police

Kota: Three accused arrested in connection with the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff were produced before a judge in Kota on Monday. They have been sent to 48-hour transit remand with the Mumbai Police.

Following their appearance at the residence of a Judge in Kota under security, the Rajasthan Police escorted the accused for medical examinations at the MBS Hospital in Kota.

The suspected shooters were produced before the judge after being arrested in Kota on Monday through a collaborative effort between Rajasthan Police and Mumbai Police.

Following the medical examination of the accused, the Kota Police handed over all the accused to the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police has left for Mumbai with the accused.

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After the handover, the Kota ASP Subhash Chandra Mishra said to the media, "They (accused) were handed over to the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police obtained their transit remand. After the transit, the Mumbai Police had them medically examined and are now taking them away."

The case pertains to the firing that took place around 7 pm on Sunday in the Juhu area of Mumbai, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

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