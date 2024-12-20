Told Vicky Kaushal To Make Tauba Tauba His Own Song: Bosco Martis

New Delhi: Sharing memorable moments of making actors dance in movies, albums, Choreographer Bosco Martis said that he had told Vicky Kaushal to make Tauba Tauba as his own song adding he had never thought it would become such a big hit.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Bosco Martis said, “we should do songs for the spirit of the song, if you do them only with a thought of making viral then it doesn’t happen.”

Responding when asked “do you think Katrina Kaif would have helped Vicky for Tauba Tauba?” Bosco said, “Katrina ne correction karaya hi hoga (She would have definitely made corrections).”

When asked who other than Vicky Kaushal could have done Tauba Tauba, Bosco said, “100 per cent Ranbir Kapoor.”

This thing of songs going viral has come in some past three years but I like the song for the spirit of the songs.

Bosco Martis has choreographed around 800 songs in his career so far and worked with finest actors of the film industry.

Responding when asked does he think there is nepotism in the industry, Bosco said, “…everyone has to prove themselves at some point.”

Here’s how Bosco Martis described various Bollywood personalities: