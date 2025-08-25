Toxic Movie Update: John Wick Action Director JJ Perry Joins Forces With Yash, BTS Photos Spark Excitement

Toxic: Yash’s upcoming action film is currently in production phase and will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026. Amid much of the buzz, the Toxic makers have shared rare photos from the set, with a surprise glimpse of action director JJ Perry with KGF star. Fast and Furious fame is leading a 45-day shoot with an all-Indian action team.

John Wick fame JJ Perry shoots for Yash starrer Toxic

Taking to the X account, makers turned Yash fans' Monday blues purple with the new update. They posted several photos from the set with blue-screen, including glimpses of the location and a cheerful moment of Yash with JJ Perry.

The shoot of Toxic is taking place in Mumbai, even as the city continues to face heavy rains.

In an interview with Variety, JJ Perry shared his thoughts on the project. He said, “We’re tackling a major sequence right now, and I’m super stoked about taking this on. It’s a challenge, but I love a great challenge, and this team is meeting it head-on. We’re here to push boundaries together—and that’s what filmmaking is.”

For the unversed, Hollywood action director JJ Perry is known for his work in John Wick, Fast & Furious, Day Shift and more and is leading the action design for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups.

All about Yash's Toxic

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups is a bilingual film shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Yash plays the lead role, while Geetu Mohandas directs the film. Reports suggest that Kiara Advani stars as the female lead in this action drama.