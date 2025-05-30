Kiara Advani Cheers For Hubby Sidharth Malhotra Amidst Upcoming Film - Param Sundari's First Look Release

New Delhi: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani stole her fans' hearts as she shared an Instagram story cheering hubby Siddhartha Malhotra for his upcoming film - Param Sundari.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's awaited collab - Param Sundari, is set to hit the theatres on July 25. The first look from the film has got people talking about the film's similarities with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's superhit film Chennai Express.

Kiara's Display of Affection

Kiara Advani cheers for husband Sidharth Malhotra for upcoming film. Image: Instagram/Screengrab

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiara shared the first look from the movie and dropped some heart bombs while tagging Maddock films, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Santhanakrishnan, and the director of the film - Tushar Jalota, with heart-eye emojis.

Before Kiara's story mention, Sidharth too, had shared a clip of fans hooting in a filled theatre when Param Sundari's first look was dropped. “See you guys in theatres on 25th July," - Sidharth wrote in the caption.

What Is The Hype About?

The first on-screen cross-cultural love chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi will be set in the scenic backwaters of Kerala.

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Param Sundari will be an attempt to blend two different cultural aesthetics into a cinematic masterpiece that caters to the romantic-comedy lovers.

Watch:

The first look from the movie has people hyped up to watch the undeniable chemistry between the two Bollywood stars. Just a glimpse has captivated people with the charming beauty of the two.

The teaser swiftly takes the audience on a tour to experience the raw intensity of emotions. Starting with Sidharth flaunting his toned body, the frame shifts to Janhvi wearing a traditional South-Indian style saree.