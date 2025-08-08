Udaipur Files X Review: Vijay Raaz’s Crime Thriller Wins Praise, Netizens Say It 'Delivered The Truth'

Updated 8 August 2025 at 16:37 IST
Udaipur Files X Review: Vijay Raaz’s crime thriller finally hit the big screen on August 8, after facing several controversies. Directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and written by Amit Jani, Bharat Singh, and Jayant Sinha, the film takes inspiration from the infamous 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal Sahu in Udaipur. Movie buffs who watched the early shows in theatres shared their reactions on social media.
One user posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Just watched Udaipur Files… Really amazing movie that tells the truth. Must watch 🔥.”
Another wrote, “Just watched the premiere of #UdaipurFiles and found that, despite several forced cuts, the film delivers a clear message. It exposes the anti-national Islamic fundamentalists who killed #Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur three years ago and reveals the jihadist mindset influenced by Pakistan. Thanks to producer @AmitjaniIND Ji and his team. I hope viewers will appreciate it.”
A third user commented, “It’s a very powerful movie, I like it.”
The controversial film Udaipur Files, starring Vijay Raaz, is based on the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in June 2022 and has faced censorship issues for weeks, delaying its release. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has now rejected all revision petitions against the CBFC certification, clearing the way for its release. Initially set to release on July 11, Udaipur Files will now arrive in cinemas on August 8.
