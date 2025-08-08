Udaipur Files X Review: Vijay Raaz’s Crime Thriller Wins Praise, Netizens Say It 'Delivered The Truth'

Udaipur Files X Review: Vijay Raaz’s crime thriller finally hit the big screen on August 8, after facing several controversies. Directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and written by Amit Jani, Bharat Singh, and Jayant Sinha, the film takes inspiration from the infamous 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal Sahu in Udaipur. Movie buffs who watched the early shows in theatres shared their reactions on social media.

Udaipur Files hit or flop?

One user posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Just watched Udaipur Files… Really amazing movie that tells the truth. Must watch 🔥.”

Another wrote, “Just watched the premiere of #UdaipurFiles and found that, despite several forced cuts, the film delivers a clear message. It exposes the anti-national Islamic fundamentalists who killed #Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur three years ago and reveals the jihadist mindset influenced by Pakistan. Thanks to producer @AmitjaniIND Ji and his team. I hope viewers will appreciate it.”

A third user commented, “It’s a very powerful movie, I like it.”

All about Udaipur Files