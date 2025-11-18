Varanasi: Priyanka Chopra, SS Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu's Intense Rehearsal For Movie Launch Viral After Reports Of Technical Disruptions At GlobeTrotter Event

Priyanka Chopra attended the GlobeTrotter event held in Hyderabad on November 15. The event was held to reveal the title and teaser of the film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli and headlined by Mahesh Babu. Days after the grand launch, which was attended by 50,000 people, reports suggested that the venue faced several technical glitches at the time of the trailer preview. Amid this, the actress has shared a behind-the-scenes video that shows the amount of time and effort spent by the Varanasi team in perfecting the event.

On November 18, Priyanka Chopra shared a video from the rehearsal of the event. She shared the post with the caption, “The #Varanasi launch from my eyes.” In the montage of clips, the actress could be seen practising her Telugu greeting for days. In a segment, she even admitted that speaking in Telugu was easier in the film than doing it in front of a live audience.



In the clip, the actress could also be seen with the director SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu at the launch venue, seemingly a day before the event. The cast and crew members could be seen practising everything from their entry to speeches beforehand. Priyanka also included glimpses of the GlobeTrotter event day in the video montage.



Priyanka Chopra's intense BTS video comes days after reports claimed that technical glitches plagued the Varanasi launch event. Video from the event shows the filmmaker SS Rajamouli expressing his frustration after the delays. He shared that they could not test the footage on the big screen beforehand, fearing the leaks. He recalled drones flying around the venue to leak the first look of the movie, on which the team had been working for over a year. However, despite the technical glitches the first look of the movie was revealed at the event and was met with a thunderous response.



