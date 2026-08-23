Veteran Actor Aasha Singh Jaiswal Passes Away in Mumbai, Son Pays Tribute

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Veteran actress and mimicry artist Aasha Singh Jaiswal has passed away, her son Akkash Bharadwaj confirmed. She breathed her last on August 22 in Mumbai.

"She passed away yesterday evening at around 7:30 pm in Mumbai. This morning, we performed her last rites and cremated her at the Pawan Hans Crematorium," Akkash Bharadwaj told ANI.

Remembering his mother, Akkash paid tribute to her dedication to her work and life in a post on Instagram.

In his post, Akkash wrote, "Wah ek karmath Loh-Mahila (Iron Lady) thi. Aap sabhi unki aatma ki sadgati evam shanti ke liye prarthna karen. Aur unke kaam ko social media par zarur dekhen aur yaad rakhen taaki unki aatma jahan bhi hon prasanchitt ho ki aap unka kaam ab bhi dekh aur yaad kar rahen hain (She was a hardworking Iron Lady. Please pray for the peace and salvation of her soul. Do watch and remember her work on social media so that her soul, wherever it may be, feels pleased knowing that you still watch and remember her work)."

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He further added, "Kyunki unke jeevan me unka karm hee sabkuch tha jo tumhe unki mrityu ke baad Bramhaanand me moksh pradan karein issi aasha ke saath yeh sandesh main prasarit kar raha hun... Mrityu ka dukh nahin aanand Bramhaanand yehi unka sandesh (Because in her life, her work was everything to her, which may grant her salvation in supreme bliss after her death--with this hope, I am sharing this message... Do not grieve death, but experience divine bliss; this was her message)."

Aasha Singh Jaiswal was known for her work in films and television and was also recognised for her mimicry performances.

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