Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56: From ‘Welcome’ To ‘Gadar’, A Look At The Veteran Actor’s Memorable Roles
Veteran Hindi film actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his supporting and comic roles, has died at 56 after battling lung cancer.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Mumbai: Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, remembered for his supporting and comic roles in Hindi films and television, has died at the age of 56. The actor was reportedly suffering from liver cancer and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, September 24, after his health condition deteriorated.
Khan was reportedly placed in the ICU and is said to have died later that evening. His family is yet to issue an official statement. His funeral is expected to take place on Friday, September 25.
From ‘Welcome’ To ‘Gadar’: The Roles That Made Mushtaq Khan A Familiar Face
For numerous decades, Mushtaq Khan worked in Hindi cinema and television, establishing a career through a range of supporting roles. Even though he starred in a number of popular movies, his performance in the 2007 comedy Welcome, which starred Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, is still one of his most memorable.
In the movie, he portrayed a hockey player with a disability, and one of his most remembered phrases was “meri ek taang nakli hai.”
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Khan was also part of films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Jodi No. 1. His filmography later expanded to include Welcome Back, Rowdy Rathore, Stree 2, Jaat and Gadar 2, among others.
A Long Television Career From ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ To ‘Adaalat’
Khan has a long career on television in addition to movies. In 1988, he made an appearance in Wagle Ki Duniya. In Bharat Ek Khoj, he played several parts in Episode 31, including Miyan Buvan, Rana Sanga, Ibrahim Lodhi, and Babur.
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Chamatkar (1996), Devta (1999), Hum Sab Ek Hain (1999), Tedhe Medhe Sapne (2001), and Chacha Chaudhary are some of his other television credits. Over the years, he continued to work on many television programs and made an appearance in Adaalat.
From ‘The Railway Men’ To His Recent Films
Even in his later years, Mushtaq Khan, who was born in Baihar town in the Balaghat area of Madhya Pradesh, continued to work in a variety of styles.
The Railroad Men and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 are two of his more recent credits. He had an appearance in the movie Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run, Jaat, Stree 2, Gadar 2, Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, and Udaipur Files.
Khan continued to be a well-known supporting character for Hindi-speaking viewers throughout his decades-long career, which included roles in many movies and television series.
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