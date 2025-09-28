Karur Stampede Tragedy: Vijay Sethupathi, Puri Jagannath Postpone Title And Teaser Launch Event After 39 Die At Vijay's TVK Rally

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday in Karur when a massive crowd at Thalapathy Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede-like situation, leaving over 30 dead and several injured. Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy. In the wake of this unfortunate incident, director Puri Jagannath and Vijay Sethupathi have postponed a launch event of their upcoming movie.

#PuriSethupathi Title & Teaser Postponed

The title and teaser launch event was supposed to be today, September 28, but owing to the tragic incident in Karur, the makers have decided to postpone the event. Taking to X handle, Puri Connects, the official page of the production house, issued a statement, extending its deepest condolences to all the families mourning the loss of their kin. "Owing to the unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, Team #PuriSethupathi has postponed the Title & Teaser Launch Event planned for today. The team extends its deepest condolences to all the families mourning their loss and stands with them in this moment of tragedy," read the caption.

They further shared that the new date will be announced soon.

All about #PuriSethupathi

The yet-to-be titled movie stars Tabu, Samyuktha and Duniya Vijay in lead roles alongside Vijay Sethupathi. It is a Pan-India project which will release in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Coming back to the stampede, several celebs, including Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, have extended condolences to the people who died in the stampede. Soon after the incident, Vijay took to his X handle to announce that he would be providing financial assistance of ₹20 lakh to the bereaved families and ₹2 lakh to the injured.