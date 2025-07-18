Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi's Adventures Intertwines With Hindu Cosmos In One Of A Kind Movie, Director Vassishta Reveals Storyline

Updated 18 July 2025 at 16:56 IST
Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath starrer is one of the most anticipated movies, and the details about it have been tightly lipped for a while. The action-packed fantasy movie, directed by Mallidi Vassishta, was initially slated for premiere in January 2025 but was later postponed. While fans are still waiting for the official release date, the director has spilt some beans on the movie’s storyline and also clarified some mumbling rumours.
Ever since Vishwambhara was announced, it has been compared to Bimbisara and Chiranjeevi’s 1990 movie JVAS (Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari). Months after being quiet, Vassishta has given an interview to Gulte, where he has disclosed the storyline of his fantasy universe, sharing that the movie will explore one of the 14 worlds(lokas/lokalu) in Hindu scriptures.
Vishwambhara director explained that, “There are 14 lokalu, 7 on top and 7 on the bottom. Numerous filmmakers have already explored different worlds in the manner they want.” He further shared his vision, saying, “I decided to go a step further. Vishwambhara takes place in the Satya lokam where Lord Brahma resides. We have already seen films where Yama lokam and Svarga lokam are explored. I wanted to do something different.”
Speaking about Vishwambhara’s heroic figure, he said, “The movie is all about how the hero crosses the lokalu to rescue the heroine, much like how Rama went for Sita.” The maker also clarifies that the film is "not related to James Cameron’s Avatar or JVAS."
Also Read: Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Newcomer Ahaan Panday Gives Bollywood Old-Timers A Run For Their Money, Film Defies All Logic With Strong Opening
For those who don’t know, according to Atharvaveda, there are 14 worlds, seven higher (Vyahrtis) and seven lower (Pātālas), where different deities and beings exist. The higher ones allegedly are Bhu Loka (Earth), Bhuvar, Svar, Mahar, Jana, Tapa, and Satya. The lower ones include Atala, Vitala, Sutala, Talatala, Mahatala, Rasatala, and Patala. More details related to the movie are still awaited. Fans are waiting for the new release date announcement.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 18 July 2025 at 16:56 IST