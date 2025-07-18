Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi's Adventures Intertwines With Hindu Cosmos In One Of A Kind Movie, Director Vassishta Reveals Storyline

Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath starrer is one of the most anticipated movies, and the details about it have been tightly lipped for a while. The action-packed fantasy movie, directed by Mallidi Vassishta, was initially slated for premiere in January 2025 but was later postponed. While fans are still waiting for the official release date, the director has spilt some beans on the movie’s storyline and also clarified some mumbling rumours.

Vishwambhara director reveals the storyline

Ever since Vishwambhara was announced, it has been compared to Bimbisara and Chiranjeevi’s 1990 movie JVAS (Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari). Months after being quiet, Vassishta has given an interview to Gulte, where he has disclosed the storyline of his fantasy universe, sharing that the movie will explore one of the 14 worlds(lokas/lokalu) in Hindu scriptures.

Vishwambhara director explained that, “There are 14 lokalu, 7 on top and 7 on the bottom. Numerous filmmakers have already explored different worlds in the manner they want.” He further shared his vision, saying, “I decided to go a step further. Vishwambhara takes place in the Satya lokam where Lord Brahma resides. We have already seen films where Yama lokam and Svarga lokam are explored. I wanted to do something different.”

Speaking about Vishwambhara’s heroic figure, he said, “The movie is all about how the hero crosses the lokalu to rescue the heroine, much like how Rama went for Sita.” The maker also clarifies that the film is "not related to James Cameron’s Avatar or JVAS."