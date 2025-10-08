War 2 Budget Vs Box Office: What's The Verdict On YRF's Most Expensive Spyverse Movie?

War 2 On OTT: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR star in YRF Spyverse's sixth entry. The action movie released over the Independence Day weekend alongside Rajinikanth's Coolie and has completed its box office run with poor reviews. It is now set for streaming and will arrive in multiple languages on Netflix on October 9. Here's a look at its budget vs box office comparison before its digital debut.

War 2: The first YRF Spyverse flop

The first three films in the universe - Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019) - were released as standalone films. They were established as the part of the same universe of movies with Pathaan (2023). The movies have grown in scale and box office, with Pathaan currently being the highest grossing movie in the series.

Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War started out as standalone movies before blending into the YRF Spyverse | Image: IMDb

Expectations were high when War 2 released. The team roped in Jr NTR from Tollywood to establish their footing in South India and boost collections. However, after taking a good start, the film crashed miserably. War 2 sank under the weight of poor reviews and bad word of mouth. Many called out its poor execution and shoddy VFX on which crores have reportedly been splurged. Its almost impossible to fathom how a movie that made over ₹200 crore in its first week crashed down to ₹27 crore collections in week 2 and ₹5 crore in week 3, followed by an eventual wipeout at the box office. War 2 collected ₹236.55 crore in India and ₹364.35 crore worldwide.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji | Image: IMDb

In comparison, its prequel War, released in 2019, collected ₹471 crore worldwide. War 2 is also one of the lowest grossing movies in the YRF franchise. While Ek Tha Tiger may have collected ₹320 crore (worldwide), the least by the numbers in the six-movie franchise, but the Kabir Khan directorial is a blockbuster by all measures, unlike War 2.

₹400 crore+ budget gone to waste

War 2 has been made on a reported budget of over ₹400 crore. It is also the most expensive film produced in the YRF Spy Universe so far. International locations and a massive VFX budget boosted the investment on this big-ticket spectacle, but it emerged as a box office underperformer. The reported budgets and box office collections of the other YRF Spyverse movies are listed here.

Ek Tha Tiger - Budget: ₹92 crore, Box Office (Worldwide): ₹320 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai - Budget: ₹210 crore, Box Office (Worldwide):₹558 crore

War - Budget: ₹205 crore, Box Office (Worldwide): ₹471 crore

Pathaan - Budget: ₹270 crore, Box Office (Worldwide): ₹1055 crore

Tiger 3 - Budget: ₹300 crore, Box Office (Worldwide): ₹464 crore