Deepika Padukone’s Hypocrisy On Choice Called Out Online, Bindi Vs Hijab Logic Tops Internet’s Chatter

Remember Deepika Padukone’s My Choice from Vogue? Where advocated for women's freedom, “to wear a bindi or not, my choice.” Cut to Abu Dhabi advertisement, the actress is in a hijab, promoting tourism and culture. In the promo video, she was seen wearing an abaya and hijab in the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. This has called for a debate on the internet and is slamming Deepika. Time and again, women have called out the caged mindset of men across religion, where in Hinduism, it is mandatory to apply sindoor, bindi and cover their head with a veil, in Muslim, abaya and hijab are mandatory for women (particularly married ones).

Deepika's old Vogue video also speaks about the same, so netizens are re-sharing the video and reminding the actress how once she called out the Hindu custom.

Watch Deepika Padukone's My Choice short film

The black-and-white video features Deepika advocating for a change in men's mindset. She asks people to stop judging women based on their clothing choices, sexual orientation, profession, or even their lifestyle. In the over 2-minute video, she can be heard saying, "The bindi on my forehead, the ring on my finger adding your surname to mine, they are ornaments. They can be replaced. My love for you cannot. So treasure that..." She further mentioned, "I've always been allowed to be who I want to be. When you're not caged, when you don't succumb to expectation, that's when you're empowered."

Netizens' reaction to Deepika Padukone wearing a hijab

A user reminded the actress of her My Choice video and wrote, "The Bollywood 'feminist' who lectures India on women’s freedom now wrapped in a burka for a few shiny dirhams. #DeepikaPadukone promoting tourism for #AbuDhabi. Choose your heroes wisely."

A user wrote, "Hypocrisy on pick."

Another on Reddit wrote, "My body, My Choice" But no problem in wearing ‘Hijab’ for money This is the reality of Fake Feminists like Deepika Padukone They are no feminists ..they are just ‘Anti Hindus’"

Another wrote, "Itna kaam bharat ke liye karte yahi log to bharat desh kafi aage nikal jata." An Instagram user wrote, "Mandeer me saree pehnne se inko dikkat hoti h baaki sab accha h inke liye."

"Apparently, Brahmanical Patriarchy lets you decide your accessories in India as long as it fits within the boundaries drawn by caste and gender norms, but global marketing needs a hijab-shaped pause button. Choice is always available except when tradition, customs, or advertisers demand otherwise!" a user wrote.

