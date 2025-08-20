Jr NTR's Kin Skips War 2, Watches Rajinikanth's Coolie Instead: I Go To The Theater If There Are Any Exciting Films

War 2 is turning out to be a huge box office disaster. The movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR reportedly has a landing budget of over ₹400 crore, but its box office collection has been poor so far. In India, the biz has not crossed the ₹200 crore mark in all languages and with declining biz, a washout is certain soon.

Meanwhile, in an interesting revelation, Nara Rohit, who is Jr NTR's cousin, shared that he has not seen War 2 but got a chance to catch up on Rajinikanth's Coolie, which released alongside the RRR star's movie over the Independence day weekend.

Many were puzzled over Rohit choosing to watch Collie over his kin's movie. “I go to the theater if there are any exciting films. If I don’t get time, I watch on OTT. I recently watched Coolie. I liked it in bits and pieces. Overall, it was an okay film. I haven’t watched War 2 yet. Friends insisted on watching Coolie first. That’s why I preferred Coolie first. I will try to watch War 2 sometime after the release of Sundarakanda,” he said.

War 2 released on August 14 | Image: X

Talking about his relationship with Jr NTR, Nara Rohit added, “We don’t meet on a regular basis, but whenever we do, it’s very cordial. Phone calls are also less frequent between us, but we always have a warm conversation whenever we meet.”