WATCH: Asha Bhosle's Final Interview To Republic's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami

New Delhi: Legendary playback singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle breathed her last today. The news of her demise comes after she was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on April 11 after suffering cardiac arrest.

In one of her final public appearances, Asha Bhosle sat down with Arnab Goswami on Republic TV’s show Legends, where she opened up about her life, career, and experiences in the music industry. As the nation remembers her legacy, this interview now stands as a powerful and emotional reminder of the legend she was.

Known for her distinctive voice and unmatched range, Asha Bhosle recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages and genres, including film music, ghazals, bhajans, pop, and classical compositions. A recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan, she was also recognised globally, even holding a Guinness World Record for being among the most recorded artists in music history.

From her early struggles in the late 1940s to becoming a defining voice of Indian cinema, her journey stood as a testament to talent, resilience, and passion. Her collaborations with some of the greatest composers helped shape the sound of generations.

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Throughout her illustrious career, she has received numerous prestigious awards such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, reflecting her immense contribution to Indian music and cinema. She holds a Guinness World Record for being the most recorded artist in music history, having recorded over 12,000 songs.

From her early beginnings in the late 1940s, Asha faced many challenges but eventually rose to prominence with major hits and collaborations with renowned composers. Her work not only redefined Indian playback singing but also made a significant impact internationally. Beyond singing, Asha has ventured into acting and remains a beloved figure in the entertainment world. Her journey is an inspiring testament to talent, perseverance, and passion, earning her a legendary status among music lovers worldwide.