WATCH: Moment When Kapoors Met PM Modi to Invite Him For Raj Kapoor's Centenary Festival

New Delhi: The Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi to extend a special invitation for the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

WATCH: The Kapoors Meet PM Modi

The occasion will be marked by a nationwide screening of his most iconic films under the "Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival."

A significant photo captured the Kapoor family standing alongside the Prime Minister.

Other images showcased warm moments, including Modi engrossed in conversation with Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor and standing with Kareena and Saif.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also requested Prime Minister Modi to write a personalized note for her sons, Taimur and Jeh, who were not present at the meeting. A photo captured the Prime Minister penning a message for them.