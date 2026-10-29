'We Lost One Of The Greats': Hugh Jackman, Shatner, George Takei Lead Tributes After Patrick Stewart Dies At 86

The death of Patrick Stewart at 86 led to a slew of tributes, including from acting colleagues and even Marvel Studios. Known for his roles as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek” and Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men" films, Stewart died in Los Angeles on Wednesday after what his spokesperson described as a “brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

William Shatner

“What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work.” — the actor and Stewart's fellow “Star Trek” alum, in a statement.

Hugh Jackman

Advertisement

“We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.” — the actor and Stewart's “X-Men” co-star, on Instagram.

George Takei

Advertisement

“Fans across the world mourn the passing of a true and irreplaceable legend. As Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart took the starship Enterprise to places it had never gone before. He inspired a whole next generation of star-gazers who looked longingly ahead to a brighter future for all humanity. Our hearts are heavy, indeed. Rest in the heavens, Captain.” — the actor and Stewart’s fellow “Star Trek” alum, on social media.

Marvel Studios

“All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from X-Men to Logan to Avengers: Doomsday. He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman. Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art.” — in a social media post.

Kumail Nanjiani