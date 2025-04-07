When Ayushmann Khurrana Fasted on Karwa Chauth Because Tahira Kashyap Couldn't Due To Her Cancer Treatment

Updated April 7th 2025, 15:15 IST
Mumbai: Director, author and cancer survivor, Tahira Kashyap has shared on social media, that her breast cancer has relapsed and amid prayers and wishes from friends, family and fans, her biggest support has been her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.
Seven years ago during Tahira's cancer treatment, Ayushmann Khurrana, who has always set an example of true love and companionship, had faster for her on Karwa Chauth, because she could not.
Due to the surgery as part of her breast cancer treatment, Tahira Kashyap could not keep the traditional Karwa Chauth fast. Setting 'husband goals', Ayushmann decided to keep the fast alone, also on her behalf, praying got her good health and long life.
Sharing a photograph of the Hindi alphabet 'T' written with mehendi on his palm, the actor said on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), "T= Tahira"... his photo caption read, "She can’t fast this time. But I will. For her good health and long life. #karwachauth".
The post Tahira Kashyap shared on Instagram, revealing the relapse of breast cancer read, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me… I still got this.”
The caption to this post read, “When life gives you lemons make lemonade.When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again.”
It further read, “#regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgoIronically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through”.
Her husband Ayushmann Khurrana has also reacted to the post with a small yet meaningful comment - “My hero” with a red heart. Tahira has been receiving warm wishes and blessings from her family members, friends and fans, for battling with breast cancer again.
