Published 01:53 IST, August 21st 2024
When Mallika Sherawat's 'India Is A Regressive Nation For Women' Remark 'Offended' Priyanka Chopra
Mallika Sherawat's "India is regressive" remark reignites debate, as old video of Priyanka Chopra mocking her views resurfaces, adding to the controversy.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra's old mocking video resurfaces | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
01:53 IST, August 21st 2024