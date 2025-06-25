Sreeleela Snubs Telugu Cinema For Bollywood? Actress' Exit From Akhil Akkineni Starrer Lenin Sparks Buzz: Report

Sreeleela has reportedly marked her exit from the upcoming Telugu movie, Lenin. Headlined by Akhil Akkineni, the movie is supposed to be a political drama. Sreeleela's exit from the Karuna Kumar directorial has come as a shock to the makers and social media users alike. However, the news has not been confirmed by the makers or the actress yet.

Sreeleela is no longer a part of Lenin?

As per a report in 123 Telugu, Sreeleela has decided to exit the film mid-way. As per the publication, he marked her exit, citing scheduling conflicts as the reason. An insider in the know has informed the publication that the team has begun looking for her replacement, and another actress will step into her shoes soon. However, the claim is not backed by the makers of the film yet.

On April 6, the makers of Lenin released the first look of the glimpse. Actor Nagarjuna shared the teaser on the occasion of Akhil Akkineni's birthday. The movie marks his return to the big screen after the last debacle, Agent. The teaser featured a small glimpse of Sreeleela. The first look received a mixed response on social media. As per reports, Lenin was based on an honour killing. Reports also suggest that two schedules of the movie have already been shot.



Sreeleela looks away from Tollywood?

Some publications are suggesting that Sreeleela is receiving massive flak for her decision to withdraw from the Akhil Akkineni starrer. The actress also has a Telugu film with Pawan Kalyan, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, but apart from that, she has been signing non-Telugu movies. The actress is gearing up for her Tamil and Hindi films.



