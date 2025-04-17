Who Is Priyanka Deshpande's Husband Vasi Sachi? Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Star Marries DJ In A Dreamy Wedding

TV presenter and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 runner-up Priyanka Deshpande got married to her longtime boyfriend Vasi Sachi in a low-key, intimate ceremony on April 16, 2025, surrounded by close family members and friends. Bigg Boss Tamil fame surprised her followers by sharing photos from her second wedding on social media on April 17. The dreamy pictures have since gone viral, sparking curiosity about her groom.

Priyanka Deshpande got married for the second time

Priyanka Deshpande announced her wedding news on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures with the caption, "16.04.2025 Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one.” The intimate yet fairytale ceremony was reportedly held in Chennai and only attended by family and close friends.

The dreamy wedding photos reveal the couple savouring their special day, but fans were most curious about Priyanka's husband, Vasi Sachi. The unexpected announcement of her partner's identity has left the internet buzzing with excitement.

Who is Priyanka Deshpande’s husband, Vasi Sachi?

As per reports, Vasi Sach is a well-known DJ and entrepreneur who founded the event management firm Clique 187.

He has gained fame in the DJ circuit and has performed at popular clubs, discotheques, weddings, and various events.

How did Priyanka Deshpande meet Vasi Sachi?

Reports suggest that the duo first met at one of Vasi's events, where Despande was the host. After dating and growing closer over the past few months, they chose to move forward in their relationship by getting married.

Priyanka Deshpande's past marriage