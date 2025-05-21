Longer Wait For Thug Life OTT Release, Kamal Haasan Confirms 8-week Gap Between Theatrical And Streaming Premiere Of Mani Ratnam Directorial

Kamal Haasan has confirmed that viewers would have to wait longer for the digital premiere of his upcoming release Thug Life. The veteran actor attended the pre-release event of the movie on May 20 in Mumbai. He was accompanied by the director Mani Ratnam and actress Trisha Krishnan. Haasan's comment on the film's OTT release is now doing the rounds on social media.

Kamal Haasan hopes others will follow in his suit of delayed OTT release

Speaking at the event, Kamal Haasan told the media, “It is not even an experiment, it's a pragmatic thing to do. I'm glad that the OTT (Netflix) agreed. We sat together, and it was not a negotiation. It's a plan, which maybe others could follow.” He confirmed that instead of opting for a usual 4-week gap between a film's theatrical release and its OTT debut, Thug Life will maintain an 8-week gap. Several regional films premiere on OTT within a month of their theatrical release. This is argued to be one of the reasons for the decreasing footfalls of cinegoers to the big screens, ultimately resulting in lower box office collections.



Also Read: Hera Pheri 3 Will Be Shelved Without 'Baburao', Confirms Suniel Shetty

Adding to his decision, Haasan also said, “It will make the industry healthy and we are glad that we were the first to be there to avail of that opportunity." As per reports, Thug Life will stream on Netflix after its theatrical premiere on June 5.

Kamal Haasan reunites with Mani Ratnam after 35 years for Thug Life

The upcoming movie is extra special for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam as it reunites the actor-director duo after 35 years. The duo last collaborated on the 1987 critical hit Nayakan. Highlighting his bond with the filmmaker, Kamal Haasan said at the event, “The first impression is that I know him as a friend living in the same area. I didn't even know that he belonged to a film family. He was a person, and I liked the way he spoke. We became friends. We had a group of friends and we were talking only cinema and no gossip and that's where it started.”



Also Read: Housefull 5 Teaser Back On YouTube After Weeks Long Legal Battle