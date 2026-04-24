Will Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Prabhas's Postpone Spirit Release? Netizens Speculate After Bollywood Actor Returns To Home Turf, Books Eid 2027 Release

The release date of Vamshi Paidpally's directorial starring Salman Khan and Nayanthara has been announced officially. The movie is set to arrive on the big screen on Eid 2027. With the Bollywood actor returning to his turf with an Eid release, the move has ruffled some feathers. Avid cinegoers have noted that Sandeep Reddy Vanga had already announced the release date of Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, for 5 March.

The anticipated clash between the two biggies has already got social media buzzing. Fans have begun picking sides, and experts have commenced their analysis of the situation. Amid the chatter, it is being anticipated that Prabhas' starrer Spirit might face a delay.

Will Sandeep Reddy Vanga push the release of Spirit?

While pan-India clashes and two movies arriving on the big screen at or around the same time have increasingly become the norm, social media users believe that it is unlikely for movies of such big statures to arrive close to each other. Historically, it has been proven that a clash between two movies ends up hurting the business of both projects. As a result, it is best if one of the two movies moves the release date.

Social media conjecture says that it is likely that Sandeep Reddy Vanga will have to give up the release date as Eid is a familiar calendar date for Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is known to push his films on the holiday. Some social media users have also speculated that Spirit is not even in production yet and will face delays in release inevitably. They have also argued that Prabhas has another release, Fauzi, lined up before it and will likely want to plan a gap between his wo films.



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On the other hand, fans of Vanga and Prabhas are upset with Paidpally booking the Eid 2027 release despite Spirit already being scheduled to arrive a week earlier. They are arguing that, given the box office returns by Salman Khan and his latest offerings, he would suffer more from the clash. For the unversed, the actor's last release, Sikandar, also arrived on Eid and was a disaster. This has prompted fans to request that Vanga not bow down to the clash. Given the reputation of the Animal and Kabir Singh filmmaker, it is unlikely that he will push his film, if it is ready in time, simply to avert a clash.