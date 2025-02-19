Will Chhaava Go Tax-Free? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Replies to Growing Demand

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently responded to the widespread appeal for granting tax-free status to the film Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, a period drama based on the life of the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal starrer to be tax-free in Maharashtra? CM Fadnavis reacts

As per ANI, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis expressed his appreciation for the movie's historical portrayal and noted that he had heard positive feedback from the public. "I am happy that a very good movie has been made on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While I have yet to watch it, I have heard from people that this film has been made without distorting history," Fadnavis said.

He further added that Maharashtra had already removed the entertainment tax in 2017, adding, "We will see what best we can do to promote this film and make it available to as many people as possible." The film, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has been performing well at the box office since its release on February 14. 'Chhaava' has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark in domestic earnings. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the film amassed over ₹121.43 crore in its opening weekend alone, shattering pre-release predictions.

FWICE voice for Chhaava tax-exempt status

While the film is getting much love, several industry voices, including the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), have called for it to be granted tax-exempt status. In a statement, the FWICE emphasized that the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj should be shared with a wider audience and strongly believed that the film's impact would be amplified with tax exemption.

The FWICE further appealed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, requesting that the film be made tax-free, making it accessible to audiences not just in Maharashtra, but across the nation.

Moreover, Vicky Kaushal revealed the challenges of playing such a monumental figure in Indian history. Kaushal admitted that playing a historical figure requires immense discipline. He described his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as his "toughest role. " "Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one-and-a-half to two years," Kaushal said.

'Chhaava' offers a powerful narrative of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. It brings to life the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a ruler whose contributions to the Maratha empire remain vital to India's history.