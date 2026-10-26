'With No Kindness Intended...': Vijay Devarakonda Hits Back At Trolls In Strongly Worded Post After Rashmika's Long Note

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the online backlash surrounding his relationship with wife Rashmika Mandanna following their appearance on Koffee With Karan. Taking to Instagram, the actor hit back at the trolls without holding back. "My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right. For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If its me and her against the world - so be it. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go fuck themselves," he wrote.

Vijay also shared adorable pictures with Rashmika. Since the episode aired last week, the couple has been facing severe online trolling over several revelations they made about their relationship.Several clips from the episode circulated online, evoking mixed reactions from the netizens.

One of the moments that drew particular attention was Vijay’s revelation that Rashmika had to propose to him nearly 100 times before he agreed to marry her.Reacting to this, many social media users labelled Vijay “red flag.” Before Vijay, Rashmika took to Instagram to respond to the ongoing controversy.

“My lil’ 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju. I generally don’t address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at. Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn’t fit your lens. Maybe some of you simply don’t want to see it. I’m writing this because I want to protect the people who believe in love, and I hope everyone gets to find their own version of it,” she posted.

Advertisement

“We’ve been bombarded with opinions, comments and unsolicited advice on all our profiles, mine and yours, unnecessarily. The conviction with which people came at us genuinely shook me a little. I was like, WHAT THE FK IS GOING ON? So I took a step back, thought about it, and here’s my lil’ take on my own life. First, it was never about the number of times or an entire year. That’s where some of you got stuck. Yes, that conversation happened. But neither of us was looking for a grand proposal. The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, the joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it.And we did. We chose each other.It’s okay that I knew exactly what I wanted. And it was equally okay that he wanted time to think all the practical things of life through and be sure. That didn’t change our love in any way. I am all heart and he is the thinker- and we need that in each other’s lives. For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That’s the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together.And I think we did that beautifully so far,” she added.

Rashmika also questioned how being obsessed with someone you love could ever be a bad thing, proudly admitting that she’s obsessed with Vijay. “Find someone you would go to any lengths for, someone who would do the same for you. And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing? If I’m not IN LOVE with the man I’m marrying, then why in the world would I marry him? He’s going to be my companion for life. My friend through the ordinary days and the extraordinary ones. The father of my children. The man I grow old with. Find a man who loves you so beautifully that even after you’re married, you’d still want to tell him, ‘Let’s get married.’ I would do it a thousand times- 100 is nothing. It’s really that simple,” she wrote.Rashmika urged everyone to refrain from speaking ill of her or her family, making it clear that she wouldn’t tolerate any disrespect towards them.

Advertisement

“Bitch about me all you want. I can take it. But talking about my family without knowing them? That’s not feminism. That’s bullying dressed up as feminism. Feminism was never about putting someone else down or establishing superiority, whether you’re a man or a woman. It was always about having the freedom to choose your own life and taking charge of it. I took charge of mine,” she expressed.

In her note, Rashmika also opened up about how Vijay has always been by her side through thick and thin.“Right now, I am the happiest I have ever been. And I hope you can see that in my face, in the joy I’ve felt since getting married, in my performances, in my films, and simply in the way I live my life.I am happy. I am content. I am blessed. And the fact that some people would rather believe random narratives, misleading edits and absolute lies created on the internet that believe what I say about my own life is honestly a little creepy. When I snap a bone, you aren’t there. He is. When my stomach hurts every month, you aren’t there. He is. When I need to go to the hospital, you aren’t there. He is. When I wake up in the middle of the night with anxiety, you aren’t there. He is. And when I break down, I don’t have your shoulder to cry on. I have his. So please, don’t worry about me or him. I genuinely wish and pray that you find someone you love who loves you just as deeply. And if that isn’t what you want for yourself, that’s completely fine too. Live the life that makes you happy,” she said.