'Yahan Hamare Ghar Par Goliyan Chal Rahi Hain': Rohit Shetty Breaks Silence On Firing At His Juhu Residence On Bigg Boss 20

Mumbai: Over the past two years, Mumbai has witnessed several firing incidents targeting prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty and, most recently, Tiger Shroff.

Although Rohit Shetty has never publicly spoken about the February shooting incident at his Juhu residence in Mumbai, where five rounds were fired, he indirectly referred to the incident during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, without explicitly mentioning it.

While hosting the latest ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 20’, Rohit Shetty pulled up contestants Scout OP, Asif and Yung DSA for repeatedly targeting Qazi Touqeer as a group.

Drawing a parallel with real-life firing incidents involving film personalities, Rohit questioned the contestants’ attempts to portray themselves as gangsters inside the house.

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“Yahan humare ghar par goliyan chal rahi hain, tum kya gangster banke ghoom rahe ho?” Rohit said.

On February 1, at least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Rohit Shetty’s residential building in Mumbai in the early hours of the day. No injuries were reported, and Mumbai Police later arrested several accused in connection with the incident.

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Recently, Tiger was targeted in a firing incident.

According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place at around 7 pm on October 18 in the Juhu area when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the Tiger Shroff firing case has revealed that the hotel room in Andheri, where the three key accused allegedly stayed, has been sealed by the authorities.

As per sources, the Mumbai Crime Branch is also investigating allegations that the shooters practised firing at an unknown place before the incident. Investigators are also expected to recreate the crime scene with all three accused as part of the ongoing probe.